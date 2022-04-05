|
05.04.2022 00:39:41
Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged Nearly 7% Higher Today
Shares of leading hydrogen power technologist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) rose by 6.8% Monday. There was no news from the company that could be said to have driven those gains, but high-growth stocks broadly were heading higher as some investors begin to reassess their merits after a brutal start to 2022. Image source: Getty Images.The Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and has expressed clear plans to continue doing so, and the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury has surged in response. That rate as of Monday was 2.4%, compared to just 1.6% at the start of the year. As a reminder, higher interest rates reduce the present value of stocks, especially the stocks of high-growth companies that are as yet not profitable or are delivering only minimal earnings.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!