Why Bloom Energy Surged Today

Shares of fuel cell manufacturer Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) were on the rise today, up 10.1% as of 1 p.m. ET.There wasn't too much company-specific news today. However, Bloom was highlighted as a top pick in the past weekend's edition of Barron's Magazine as a stock poised to benefit from increasing energy demand resulting from the AI data center buildout.Now potentially regarded as an esteemed "AI beneficiary," Bloom's stock is rising days after the article and one day before AI chip juggernaut Nvidia's earnings report tomorrow.