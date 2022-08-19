|
19.08.2022 19:29:56
Why Blue Apron Holdings Soared as Much as 38.1% This Week
Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) soared as much as 38.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Without any official news releases from the company, it is hard to say what drove up Blue Apron's stock price. However, with high short interest and the resurgence of the meme stock craze, it is possible that a short squeeze caused Blue Apron's shares to rocket violently higher. As of 12:46 p.m. ET on Friday, the stock is up 34.1% since last Friday's close.Blue Apron didn't publish any official news or major filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week, so investors were not reacting to any fundamental changes to the underlying business. So what caused this huge price bump? It is most likely the market dynamics of a highly shorted security.According to Yahoo! Finance, approximately 23% of Blue Apron's float (shares that are publicly traded) were sold short as of the end of July. If a heavily shorted stock starts to trade higher, these short-sellers will typically get out of their trades to avoid major losses. To get out of a trade, short-sellers are required to buy back the shares they sold short, which can create even more upward pressure on a stock price.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blue Apronmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Blue Apronmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Blue Apron
|4,88
|-2,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.