12.08.2022 15:02:43
Why Blue Apron Holdings Was a Fired-Up Stock This Week
It's fair to say that Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) hasn't been a popular stock for most of its five years on the market. This week has been a different story, though -- S&P Global Market Intelligence data reveals that the meal kit purveyor's share price has bubbled nearly 24% higher week to date as of late Thursday. A quarter that broadly met analyst expectations and a fresh, bullish take from an analyst were the key ingredients in that rise.Blue Apron has a history of posting notably deeper-than-expected misses, particularly on the bottom line. In light of that, the company's latest set of quarterly figures (released at the start of the week) were rather encouraging.For the period, Blue Apron managed to eke out some marginal growth in revenue, to slightly over $124.2 million from second-quarter 2021's $124.0 million. Heading a bit in the opposite direction was the average revenue per customer metric; this fell, not drastically, to $328 from the year-ago $330.Continue reading
