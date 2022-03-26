|
26.03.2022 05:26:04
Why Blue Apron Is Running Higher This Week
Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) soared 17.7% higher this week compared to their close last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no specific news that would account for such a big run higher, though it appointed a new director to its board and the meal kit company said it would be coming out with breakfast options.At just under $5 per share, Blue Apron has lost virtually all of its value from its 2017 IPO as meal kits have become commoditized as competition from supermarkets, big box stores, and other providers destroyed whatever market advantages it once held.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!