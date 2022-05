Why Blue Apron Was a Tasty Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meal kit purveyor Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) had a good week on Wall Street: The company's shares rose by nearly 8%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were particularly cheered by some positive financing news from the company.On Monday, Blue Apron kicked off the week on a high note when it announced a pair of measures that will improve the company's finances.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading