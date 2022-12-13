|
13.12.2022 00:56:53
Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today
Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. On Saturday at a healthcare conference, Bluebird presented recent data on its gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD). The former, Zynteglo, produced transfusion independence for 41 participants in the 63-person set of phase 3 clinical trials. Beta thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body produces less hemoglobin than usual. Additionally, testimonials from three years after treatment indicate that 93% of those recipients were able to work, well above the 67% baseline. All participants reported overall improvement from the medication.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
