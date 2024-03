Why Bluebird Bio Stock Flew Higher Than the Market Today

Like many biotechs, Bluebird Bio 's (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock has been volatile over its lifetime. The company, which specializes in gene-editing therapies, has struggled with high costs and limited patient populations for two of its three approved products, plus looming competition for the third. The company was thrown something of a financial lifeline on Monday, however. Cautiously optimistic investors pushed the stock's price up by 1.4% in reaction. That was good enough to beat the S&P 500 index's 0.6% bump higher.Before market open, Bluebird Bio announced that it secured a $175 million term loan facility from finance company Hercules Capital. The term is five years, and the funds will be made available in four tranches; the biotech drew $75 million in the first tranche following the closing of the agreement. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel