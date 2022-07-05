|
05.07.2022 19:29:33
Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Flying Today
Bluebird Bio's (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock motored upward above 24% amid an unusually high volume of trading before pulling back to around 13.3% by noon on Tuesday, likely as a result of a short squeeze. More than 34.6% of its floating shares were held short as of June 15, which puts the stock in prime short-squeeze territory.Bluebird's stock is heavily shorted because the company is unprofitable, and it may not have enough cash to cover its expenses over the next 12 months. Its trailing-12-month operating costs are above $497.4 million, and its cash and equivalents only total around $211.6 million.Nonetheless, in June the company's stock soared by nearly 39.4% thanks to a pair of unanimous favorable votes from regulators on a nonbinding advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The committee voted that the biotech's candidate gene therapies for beta thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) were both likely to be safe and effective enough to justify their use.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu bluebird bio Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu bluebird bio Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|bluebird bio Inc
|4,84
|13,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkaufsdruck überwiegt weiter: ATX schließt deutlich leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nahe Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte enormer Verkaufsdruck vor, der ATX schloss deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Dienstag ebenfalls die Verkäufer, der DAX rutschte auf ein neues Jahrestief. Die US-Börsen müssen ebenfalls Verluste hinnehmen. Die größten Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.