|
30.09.2022 18:38:33
Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today
Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout. Bluebird has repeatedly been floated as a possible buyout target by investors this year. Three key issues seem to be fueling this speculation:All that being said, these buyout rumors are not based on any reputable news pieces. Investors, in turn, probably shouldn't put much stock into this speculation. Continue reading
