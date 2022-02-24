|
24.02.2022 19:05:58
Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today
At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.As of 11:50 a.m. ET: But does this make sense? On the one hand, yes, a war between Russia and Ukraine is likely to seriously impact cross-border commercial sales of Ingersoll, Boeing, and GE products into both countries. If Western governments levy tough economic sanctions against Russia to punish its invasion, the interruption in commerce could be even more severe.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!