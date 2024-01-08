|
08.01.2024 16:24:47
Why Boeing and a Key Supplier Are Losing Altitude Today
Boeing's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons, and investors are heading for the exits as a result. Shares of Boeing opened down about 9% Monday after a frightening weekend incident that has left part of the MAX fleet grounded.Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be the top-selling airframe of all time, a modernized version of the company's single-aisle workhorse that offered more seating flexibility and better fuel economy. But the MAX has had its share of troubles, most notably a pair of fatal accidents that led to an 18-month grounding beginning in 2019.Over the weekend, an Alaska Air Group MAX 9 variant of the 737 experienced an in-flight depressurization issue shortly after takeoff when a panel that plugs an emergency exit ripped away at 16,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded Saturday by ordering airlines to ground about 171 MAX 9 planes for inspection.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!