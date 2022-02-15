|
Why Boeing Flew Higher Today
Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come.Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic. The 737 MAX ordeal cast the company's quality control in an unfavorable light and has led to calls by lawmakers for regulators to clamp down on plane certifications.Image source: Boeing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
