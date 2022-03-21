|
21.03.2022 15:36:16
Why Boeing Shares Are Down Today
A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737-800 with 132 people on board reportedly crashed overnight in China. Shares of the aerospace giant opened Monday's session down by 6% as investors attempted to digest what had happened and what it might mean for the already-troubled airplane manufacturer.China Eastern Airlines flight 5735, en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in the mountainous Guangxi region, according to multiple reports. Surveillance camera footage from a site near the crash was obtained by Chinese state media; the video showed the jet coming down at a steep angle and crashing.Image source: Boeing.Continue reading
