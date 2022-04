Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Wednesday morning, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported yet another quarter marred by one-time charges and delays on new programs. Investors responded by hitting the "eject" button, sending Boeing shares down as much as 9% in morning trading.It's been a difficult few years for Boeing, with the company plagued first by 737 MAX design flaws that led to two fatal crashes and an 18-month grounding of the jets, and then by the pandemic, which caused airlines to dramatically scale back their growth plans. Boeing shares have lost more than half their value since the start of 2020, and the company's latest results provide no clear indication that it will be able to quickly regain its footing.Image source: Boeing.Continue reading