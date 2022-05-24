|
24.05.2022 21:08:48
Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) just can't seem to steer clear of turbulence, and investors along for the ride are likely feeling airsick. Shares of the aerospace giant traded down about 5% on Tuesday after a report of yet another issue that could weigh on deliveries in the months to come.Boeing hasn't given investors much to get excited about over the past few years. The company was already under pressure when the pandemic hit due to issues with its 737 MAX, a plane that was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes. The pandemic, and its impact on airlines, caused Boeing shares to lose nearly 75% of their value in the early months of 2020, and attempts to recover from those lows have been underwhelming.A Boeing 737 MAX. Image source: Boeing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!