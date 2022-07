Why Boeing Shares Are Flying High Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global air shows have historically been an occasion when airlines and their suppliers meet face to face and deals get done. The 2022 Farnborough show in England is proving to be no exception.Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a nice lift yesterday thanks to a big new order, and with additional deals coming in today, the shares are up another 5% on Tuesday.Boeing and its investors have endured hard times in recent years. The company's troubles started when its 737 MAX was grounded for 18 months due to safety concerns, and the woes continued into the pandemic as airlines quickly reversed previous growth plans.