Why Boeing Shares Are Flying High Today

Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) rose 4.5% by midday today as investors took a positive view of the company's future. It's part of a general up day for the commercial aerospace sector and a good day for the markets. One day's trading isn't even a swallow, let alone a summer. However, it might alert investors to the potential upside in the stock. There's no doubt that Boeing has had, and continues to have, a lot of issues.Only the other day, CEO Dave Calhoun confirmed that its supply chain issues would extend at least until the end of 2023. These issues are part of the reason Boeing is struggling to ramp up production of its narrow-body workhorse of the skies, the 737 MAX. That's the last thing the company needs as its rival, Airbus (OTC: EADSY), has stolen a march on the company due to the former grounding of the 737 MAX. Continue reading