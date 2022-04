Why Boeing Shares Lost Altitude This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This week Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered another quarter of losses and one-time charges, and investors responded by heading for the exits. Shares of the aerospace giant were down more than 12% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors recalculate how long this turnaround is going to take.Wall Street came into Boeing's earnings report with low expectations, and still managed to be disappointed. The company lost $2.75 per share on revenue of $14 billion, falling short of the consensus estimate for a $0.12-per-share loss on revenue of $15.83 billion.Image source: Boeing.