Why Boeing Stock Could Be a Risky Buy Right Now

Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) reacted negatively to the news that it would take charges on its troubled KC-46 tanker program due to a quality issue. Frankly, the knee-jerk reaction is understandable; the last thing the market wants to hear about are more charges on its fixed-price-development defense programs. It highlights the risk in buying the stock, but is it significant enough to change the investment thesis around it? Here's the lowdown.Chief financial officer Brian West, in a presentation at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference this week, told investors about the charges. Although a figure wasn't disclosed, he did say Boeing's defense, space, and security segment (BDS) would be negative in the first quarter. On a brighter note, he outlined that the event wouldn't impact Boeing's guidance for $3 billion to $5 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in 2023. That's fair enough, but then again, management's FCF guidance for 2023 is so wide that it would take a lot to move it.