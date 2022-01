Why Boeing Stock Fell 4.8% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) closed Wednesday's trading session down by 4.8% as the market took a dim view of the aviation giant's fourth-quarter earnings report.Given that both General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), two leading aircraft engine makers, have already reported excellent numbers and guidance for their commercial aviation businesses, it's clear that Boeing's problems aren't industry-wide issues -- they're Boeing issues.Boeing's stock is getting left behind in the aviation recovery. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading