11.10.2022 21:28:00
Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now.Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines. The company appears to be on the comeback trail, but after taking on billions in fresh debt during the pandemic, it's a long way away from normalizing operations.On Tuesday, Boeing reported it delivered 112 commercial aircraft during the recently completed third quarter. That total included 88 planes from the 737 family, as well as nine 787 Dreamliners.Continue reading
