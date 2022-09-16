|
16.09.2022 20:19:45
Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today
A major multinational company has sounded the warning about the global economy, and stocks are trading down on Friday as a result. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are down more than market averages, losing as much as 5.6% in Friday trading.Heading into earnings season, investors are bracing for an update on the state of the global economy. A combination of a war in Europe, continued COVID-19 issues in China, and the Federal Reserve's efforts to battle inflation in the United States has investors concerned global growth will slow in the quarters ahead.Late Thursday, FedEx confirmed those fears. The shipping giant pre-announced earnings for the quarter ending Aug. 31 that were well below expectations and withdrew its financial guidance for the full year. CEO Raj Subramaniam in explaining the miss said, "Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|15.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.22
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.22
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.22
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.21
|Boeing Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.08.21
|Boeing Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.21
|Boeing Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.06.21
|Boeing Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.06.21
|Boeing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|7 332,00
|4,74%
|Boeing Co.
|143,94
|-3,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.