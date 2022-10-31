|
31.10.2022 16:10:18
Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today
A potential return of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX to Chinese airspace failed to materialize over the weekend. Investors remain worried about when the plane will fly again in this all-important market, sending Boeing shares down as much as 3% on Monday morning.Boeing is on the rebound after a difficult two years, weighed down first by the grounding of the 737 MAX following a pair of fatal incidents and then by the pandemic, which cut demand for air travel. Airlines are once again filling their planes, and the 737 MAX has been cleared in most markets, but China remains a stubborn holdout.There are signs a return could be near. Earlier this month, a 737 MAX operated by MIAT Mongolian Airlines was allowed to fly over Chinese skies en route to Guangzhou, China. And China Southern Airlines Co. had two 737 MAX flights on its schedule for this weekend. But those flights were cancelled prior to takeoff, denying Boeing an important milestone in its recovery.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!