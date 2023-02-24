|
Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner due to an apparent paperwork error. It is a minor issue, but yet another blow to the aerospace giant's credibility. Investors reacted by sending Boeing shares down as much as 5% on Friday.It has been a rough few years for Boeing and its shareholders. The company has had to deal with several engineering setbacks, including issues that led to the grounding of its 737 MAX for 18 months and separate concerns that caused a halt in Dreamliner deliveries for more than a year. Boeing also had to weather a pandemic-induced period of retrenchment by the airlines, and its deliveries have only recently regained momentum.This latest issue with the Dreamliner isn't an engineering concern, but it is a setback. In a statement, Boeing said it was halting deliveries after the company "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead."Continue reading
