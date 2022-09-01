|
01.09.2022 20:07:52
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) has reportedly given up hope that the larger MAX 10 variant of its all-important 737 will be certified for commercial service before the end of 2022, a blow to the company's efforts to get the jets delivered to buyers. Shares of Boeing were trading down by more than 5% as of 1:52 p.m. ET Thursday on the report.The Boeing 737 MAX was once expected to be the top-selling plane in aviation history, but the model has so far failed to live up to expectations. A pair of fatal crashes led to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft between March 2019 and December 2020, as well as intense scrutiny into Boeing and the way it is regulated.The MAX is flying again, but new regulations continue to weigh on Boeing's operations. Congress mandated that all new models and variants certified after the end of 2022 be subject to new cockpit alerting requirements, a costly and time-consuming rework for Boeing, as well as for the airline customers that will need to train pilots on those jets.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|7 474,50
|-5,55%
|Boeing Co.
|153,50
|-1,72%
