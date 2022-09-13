Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022

Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading.Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant. Issues with the 737 MAX stunted growth in 2019, and the pandemic soon after caused airlines to scale back growth plans and suspend airplane orders.Demand for new planes is returning, but perhaps not as fast as investors had hoped. On Tuesday, Boeing said it delivered 35 planes in August, including its first 787 deliveries in nearly two years. The 787 had been in a holding pattern while Boeing and its regulator worked out a plan to inspect for and correct cracks in its carbon fiber body.Continue reading
01.09.22 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.08.22 Boeing Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.22 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
