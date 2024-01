Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

Regulators are ready to allow Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) troubled 737 MAX 9 aircraft to fly again, but the decision came at a steep cost to the aerospace giant's growth plans. Shares of Boeing traded down about 5% as of 10:30 ET Thursday as investors try to figure out where Boeing goes from here.Boeing has been a tough stock for investors to love in recent years. The company's problems began in late 2018 with a pair of fatal 737 MAX crashes that led to an 18-month safety-related grounding of the jet. The MAX is flying again but continues to be plagued by problems.Earlier this month, about 200 737 MAX 9 planes were grounded after a door plug separated midflight, causing a plane to depressurize.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel