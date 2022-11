Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. The company's stock traded up as much as 7% on Thursday, following a strong showing on Wednesday, as management's effort to restore credibility with Wall Street appears to be resonating with investors.Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.The 737 MAX is flying again in most of the world, and airlines are slowly returning to business as usual as travel demand rebounds post-pandemic. Boeing appears to be on the upswing, but the company's comeback is likely to take years to fully materialize.