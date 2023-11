Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Higher Today

It has been a difficult few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA), but one Wall Street analyst is out with a prediction that better times are at hand. Investors are taking note, sending shares of Boeing up 4.5% as of 2 p.m. ET Monday.Boeing's shareholders have been on a journey they'd likely rather forget. The stock has lost half of its value since early 2019 on a combination of engineering issues and a pandemic-related sales decline.But the worst appears to be over. Airlines are flying again post-pandemic and have resumed ordering new planes. The 737 MAX was grounded for 18 months following a pair of fatal crashes but is airborne again over most of the globe, and other new airframes, including the 777X, are winning new orders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel