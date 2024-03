Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Lower Today

Quality issues at Boeing (NYSE: BA) are disrupting the schedules of airline customers. Shares of the aerospace giant are down nearly 5% as of 1 p.m. ET as investors ponder the long-term impact on Boeing .Boeing's once pristine reputation as an aerospace manufacturer has been badly bruised by a series of mishaps over the past five years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once predicted to break aviation sales records, was grounded for 18 months after a pair of fatal accidents and subsequent engineering fixes. Other models, including the 787 Dreamliner and 777X, have either been delayed or temporarily grounded because of concerns.More recently, a near-disastrous issue involving a 737 operated by Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) led to a Federal Aviation Administration-mandated production slowdown and delays in certifying new designs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel