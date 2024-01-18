|
18.01.2024 19:24:14
Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Altitude Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) got a big endorsement for its 737 MAX line from an Indian customer, providing investors with a sign that demand for the plane remains strong despite its latest quality issues. Investors are cheering the news, sending shares of Boeing up nearly 4% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday.Boeing's 737 MAX is under scrutiny yet again. Once expected to be among the best-selling airframes of all time, the plane was grounded for 18 months beginning in 2019 after a pair of fatal accidents. It returned to the skies in late 2020, but has been the subject of a number of smaller probes and incidents in the quarters since.The latest issue involves an Alaska Air Group plane that earlier this month lost pressurization at 16,000 feet after a door plug fell out midflight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the incident, which could impact nearly 200 similar planes operating worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
