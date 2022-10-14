|
14.10.2022 17:00:30
Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading.Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time. The company was hit hard by the double blow of issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic, leading it to dramatically lever up its balance sheet, but it has slowly been making progress normalizing operations.The question now is how long will that recovery take. Boeing hopes accelerating deliveries will help it to pay down much of the added debt it took on in 2020, but investors are worried that a global slowdown could cause airlines to shy away from new orders or defer deliveries.Continue reading
