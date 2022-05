Why Boeing Stock Is Still Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For six straight trading days, Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock has moved in only one direction: down. And I fear Thursday is going to be no different.As trading begins to wind down for the day Thursday, shares of aerospace giant Boeing are down in the dumps once again -- off 6.6% as of 2:55 p.m. ET. Two explanations for this fact suggest themselves.Here's an artist's depiction of Boeing CST-100 Starliner docking with the International Space Station -- but when will it happen in real life? Image source: Boeing.Continue reading