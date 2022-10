Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a miserable third quarter, and September in particular, now behind us, Wall Street is in an upbeat mood on the first day of the fourth quarter. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains.Following a September in which the S&P 500 fell more than 9%, investors seemed quite pleased to see the calendar turn to October. As selling intensifies, there are often stocks that become oversold, and Monday's rally appears to be a case of investors trying to find attractive opportunities following the downturn.They are also reacting to news out of the United Kingdom that a controversial tax plan that critics said could lead that economy into a recession was being reworked.Continue reading