|
14.03.2023 18:34:04
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today
Two Saudi Arabian airlines announced a combined order of up to 123 Boeing (NYSE: BA) aircraft, which at list prices would be worth about $37 billion. Investors are celebrating the news, sending shares of Boeing up more than 5% on Tuesday.The order, which has been the subject of speculation for weeks, includes a minimum of 39 787 Dreamliners apiece for Saudia, Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, and a government-backed newcomer called Riyadh Air. The Riyadh Air order includes options for 33 more jets; Saudia's order includes options for 10 more planes.The order is part of Saudi Arabia's effort to push tourism in the region. Currently, international travel to and from the Gulf States is handled mostly by non-Saudi airlines.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|18:32
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18:32
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform </