|
24.04.2024 16:59:56
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today
Boeing (NYSE: BA) burned through $3.9 billion in cash in the first quarter on its way to posting a substantial loss. But analysts had feared things would be even worse than they were.Following the release of the company's quarterly results, Boeing shares opened Wednesday's trading session up by 5% and remained in the green by 2.6% as of 10:41 ET.Boeing's issues are by now well known. The aerospace giant has stumbled from crisis to crisis since the 2019 grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes. Boeing today faces serious questions about its engineering and manufacturing practices as they relate not just to the MAX, but also the 787 Dreamliner and 777X, and both regulators and customers are cracking down. Investors went into the quarterly report expecting the company to put up massive losses due to delivery holds and compensation to customers for jet groundings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
