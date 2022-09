Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of commercial airplane-builder Boeing (NYSE: BA) look ready to take off, says investment bank Morgan Stanley in a note out this morning, and could even rise as much as 80% in price over the next 12 months.Investors seem at least partially swayed by the argument, and Boeing stock is up the first 2% out of those 80% as of 11:05 a.m. ET Wednesday.So what did Morgan Stanley say that so pleased Boeing investors today? Basically, it boils down to: Don't worry (about the 737 MAX), be happy.