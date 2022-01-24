|
24.01.2022 19:23:07
Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today
Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. The move comes down to a couple of connected reasons.First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. If it isn't the omicron variant impacting international air travel, it's the political tension over Ukraine. If it isn't fear of rising interest rates pressuring airline debt loads, it's rising oil prices threatening airline profitability. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!