03.01.2024 23:00:00
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight in December
Boeing (NYSE: BA) is finally seeing the all-important Chinese market reopen to its airplanes, and the company gave an indication that it could ramp up production of its 737 MAX jet faster than many investors had expected.It all added up to a strong December for the aerospace giant, with the company's shares up 12.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Boeing has taken investors on a rough ride in recent years. The stock was beaten down first by the 2019 grounding of the 737 MAX due to safety concerns and then by the pandemic, which put airlines on the defensive and led to a cutback in new plane orders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
