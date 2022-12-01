|
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight in November
Boeing (NYSE: BA) hosted a well-received investor day and backed it up with a couple of significant orders. This gave investors reason to believe the worst is behind the beleaguered aerospace giant.The stock gained 25.5% in the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a step toward reversing years of underperformance by the plane maker.Boeing shareholders haven't had a lot to get excited about in recent years. The company struggled through the disastrous launch of its 737 MAX, which was once touted as having the potential to be the best-selling plane of all time. The MAX was grounded for 18 months after a pair of fatal accidents, and by the time it returned to the skies, the pandemic had crippled aviation and sent demand for new planes plummeting.Continue reading
