10.10.2022 19:01:19
Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today
A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning.Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors. When the plane debuted in 2017, it was billed as having the potential to be the most successful model in aviation history, but a pair of fatal crashes led to a March 2019 grounding and a series of probes into Boeing engineering and quality control.The plane was cleared to resume service in the U.S. and elsewhere after 18 months on the ground, but China has not yet recertified the aircraft. There have been reports in recent months to suggest China, the world's largest aviation market in terms of new plane orders, is nearing approval of the MAX, but geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have led to uncertainty.Continue reading
