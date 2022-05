Why Booking Holdings Shares Plunged 7.8% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell as much as 7.9% in trading today as the market took a nosedive and tech stocks magnified broader losses. Shares closed Monday near their low, dropping 7.8% in a brutal start to the week. The market overall tumbled on continuing fear about inflation, rising interest rates, and a possible recession. There wasn't any significant economic data out today, but earnings have generally been weak recently, and investors are moving out of risky stocks and into safer investments.