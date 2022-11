Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were moving higher today after the world's largest online travel agency posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock was up 4.9% as of 12:34 p.m. ET.Booking, which owns Priceline, Booking .com, and Kayak, among other travel booking sites, said that gross travel bookings increased 36%, or 52% in constant currency, to $32.1 billion, showing the company continues to make a robust recovery from the pandemic. Room nights booked increased 31%.Continue reading