24.02.2022 21:08:33
Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Down Today
Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were down 9.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET on Thursday, even though the company delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings the day before. Following in step with the broader market sell-off, Booking's stock price plunged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but this could be a good buying opportunity given the momentum happening in Booking's business.The current geopolitical situation presents uncertainty for global travel. But management noted that travel to Russia and Ukraine represents a low single-digit percentage of total gross bookings. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
