Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were slipping Monday as the fallout from travel-related sanctions on Russia continued. Over the weekend, the European Union and Canada closed their airspace to Russian planes, and Russia retaliated by closing its airspace to planes from several European countries.The West has undertaken a series of suffocating economic measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Booking , which derives a majority of its revenue from the European market, is feeling the impact.As of 1:33 p.m. ET, Booking shares were down 4.3%.Continue reading