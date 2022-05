Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were pulling back Tuesday in sympathy with rival online travel agency Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE), shares of which fell sharply after it reported first-quarter earnings Monday night. The numbers themselves were better than estimates, but the market seemed to want more, especially as the travel market is expected to have a robust recovery this summer.As of 3:17 p.m. ET, shares of Booking Holdings were down 3.9%, while Expedia stock was off by 13%. Image source: Getty Images.