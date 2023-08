Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Soaring Today

Online travel agency (OTA) Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) was enjoying the warmth and sunshine of earnings season on Friday. Following the release of its latest quarterly results, the company's shares were trading more than 9% higher in late-session action. At that point, they were trouncing the essentially flat performance of the S&P 500 index. After market hours Thursday, Booking Holdings -- a conglomerate of digital travel assets such as Booking .com, Priceline.com, and Kayak.com -- announced its second-quarter earnings. The company earned $5.5 billion, representing a very healthy 27% increase year over year. That was on the back of gross travel bookings that shot 15% higher to just under $40 billion. Those rises paled in comparison to the improvement in adjusted net income, which zoomed 79% higher to $1.4 billion, or $37.62 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel