Why Boot Barn Holdings Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) were pulling back after the Western-themed apparel and footwear retailer posted disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, as it missed estimates on the top line and offered weak guidance.As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was down 11.6%.Lapping the boom in the quarter a year ago when comparable sales jumped 33.3%, same-store sales in the fourth quarter fell 5.5%. However, revenue still rose 11% thanks to new store growth, reaching $425.7 million, which missed the analyst consensus at $441.2 million. Continue reading