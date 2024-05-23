|
23.05.2024 22:55:26
Why Borr Drilling Rallied Today
Shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) rallied in today's trading, up 10.3% for the day Thursday.The company, which contracts offshore oil and gas jack-up rigs for shallow water drilling, reported earnings this morning. But while the actual first-quarter profits may have underwhelmed, revenue beat estimates. Furthermore, management's projections for the year and decision to double the company's dividend seem to have overwhelmed all other considerations.For Q1, Borr reported $234 million in revenue, above the consensus estimate of $230 million, though earnings per share of $0.06 missed estimates of $0.15. While the bottom line may have missed due to some unforeseen costs, it was still encouraging to see the company grow revenue, and for profits to flip into positive territory from a small loss in the year-ago quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Borr Drilling Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Borr Drilling Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!